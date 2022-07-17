Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 735

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 513.13 ($6.10).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,844.29. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.80).

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

