Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.00.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
NYSE CRL opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
