Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

