Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

