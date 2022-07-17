Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
