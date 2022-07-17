Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

