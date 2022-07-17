Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Shares of PBBGF stock remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

(Get Rating)

See Also

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.