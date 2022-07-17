Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €50.50 ($50.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($63.66) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

