Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $309,868.73 and approximately $309.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

