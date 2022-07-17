Dev Protocol Market Cap Hits $315,758.46 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $315,758.46 and approximately $437.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.