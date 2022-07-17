Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.87.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

