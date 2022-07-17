Digitex Token Market Cap Achieves $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

