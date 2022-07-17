Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $50.28.
