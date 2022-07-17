Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

