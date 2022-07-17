Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 363.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 268.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

