Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.