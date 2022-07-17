Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31.

