DinoSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,475.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $200,986.10 and approximately $17,475.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,099,487 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

