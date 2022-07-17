Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.