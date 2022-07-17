Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $167.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

