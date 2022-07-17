DragonVein Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $665,404.82 and $23.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00514240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00254695 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005428 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

