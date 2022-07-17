Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duddell Street Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DSACW opened at $0.71 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79.

