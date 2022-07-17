DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $73.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

