DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 630,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

DXC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.