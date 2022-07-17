Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,301.14 and approximately $26,504.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00490569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.02180209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.