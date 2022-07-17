East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 68.9% in June

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
East Japan Railway Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.85.
About East Japan Railway
