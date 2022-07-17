Efinity (EFI) Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.
About Efinity
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.
