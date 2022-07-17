Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and $51,805.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,167,119 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

