Elementeum (ELET) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $9,556.34 and approximately $27.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035964 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.