Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Shares of LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average is $282.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

