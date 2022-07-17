EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 62.0% in June

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EMCORE Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of EMKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 217,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,606. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
