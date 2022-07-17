EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 62.0% in June

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMCORE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 217,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,606. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EMCORE by 763.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 57.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 174,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.