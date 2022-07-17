Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.85% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of KRTX opened at $135.19 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $3,647,563 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

