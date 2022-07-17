Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,572 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.39% of Ameresco worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Up 0.1 %

AMRC opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.