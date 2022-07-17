Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 4,854.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 448,531 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $27.62 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.