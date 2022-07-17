Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $16.91 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.52% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of HAE opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

