Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 305,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $55.00 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,854 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

