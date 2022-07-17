Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 22,095 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.65% of Customers Bancorp worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

