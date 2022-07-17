Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,974 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.35% of Planet Fitness worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.02 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

