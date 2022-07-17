Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.23% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

