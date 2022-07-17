Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $13.23 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

