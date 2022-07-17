Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $52.19 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,908 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for about 2.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $52,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.