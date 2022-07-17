Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 328,544 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,294.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,998.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Mark Hair bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,294.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,281,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,998.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,122 shares of company stock worth $2,056,384 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

