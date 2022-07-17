Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,494 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.70% of Forward Air worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

FWRD opened at $89.27 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

