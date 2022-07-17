Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 1,071 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.39% of Herc worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $92.04 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.