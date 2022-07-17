Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 16,083 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.