Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 290,884 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,884 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MannKind were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MannKind by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in MannKind by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 32.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 331,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.90.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

