Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.01% of Perficient worth $38,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

PRFT stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

