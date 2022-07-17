Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

