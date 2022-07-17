Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
Shares of Emerson Radio stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
About Emerson Radio
