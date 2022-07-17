Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,680.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $17,680.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

