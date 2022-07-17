EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE ESMT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 323,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.