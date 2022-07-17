Enigma Market Cap Reaches $194,069.98 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $194,069.98 and $62,394.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00222457 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00553053 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

