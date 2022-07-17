Era Swap (ES) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,944.00

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $28,944.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

